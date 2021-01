Category: World Published on Wednesday, 20 January 2021 12:34 Hits: 2

A new study found that antibodies in patients vaccinated against COVID-19 were able to neutralize a version of the new variant. Researchers tested 10 mutations of the B117 variant, which was first identified in the UK.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/biontech-pfizer-vaccine-likely-to-protect-against-highly-infectious-uk-variant/a-56284614?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf