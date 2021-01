Category: World Published on Wednesday, 20 January 2021 14:44 Hits: 2

After losing crops to severe drought for years, farmers in Maharashtra are seeing high yields through imaginative cultivation methods. They told DW that taking control is better than protesting government policy.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/indian-farmers-beat-water-scarcity-with-innovation/a-56287943?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf