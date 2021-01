Category: World Published on Wednesday, 20 January 2021 17:16 Hits: 4

Officials say 60% of Africa's 1.3 billion people will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to achieve continentwide herd immunity. But, with cases surging, governments are scrambling to secure enough supplies.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/africa-lags-in-covid-19-vaccination-drive/a-56289170?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf