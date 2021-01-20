Live: Biden calls on Americans to overcome divisions in first speech as president

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 20 January 2021 13:45 Hits: 2

Joe Biden called on Americans to overcome divisions as he was sworn into office on Wednesday as the 46th President of the United States. Biden inherits a confluence of crises and his inauguration comes at a time of national tumult and uncertainty, two weeks after rioters opposing his election stormed the US Capitol. Follow our live blog for all the latest.

