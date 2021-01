Category: World Published on Wednesday, 20 January 2021 17:49 Hits: 4

Democrat Joe Biden was sworn in as president of the United States on Wednesday, vowing to end the ‘uncivil war’ in a deeply divided country reeling from a battered economy and a raging coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 400,000 Americans.

