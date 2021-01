Category: World Published on Wednesday, 20 January 2021 19:52 Hits: 5

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis told U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday that he was praying that God would guide his efforts to bring reconciliation in the United States, while the nation's bishops condemned Biden's pro-choice stand on abortion. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/01/21/pope-urges-us-reconciliation-as-bishops-call-out-biden-on-abortion