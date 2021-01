Category: World Published on Wednesday, 20 January 2021 19:55 Hits: 6

LISBON (Reuters) - Daily coronavirus cases in Portugal rose 40% on Wednesday from the day before to a record 14,647, with the national health system (SNS) on the verge of collapse and the government pondering tougher lockdown measures to tackle the surge. Read full story

