Wednesday, 20 January 2021

Outgoing US Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen attended the inauguration of new President Joe Biden on Wednesday (Jan 20) after skipping both a farewell ceremony for Donald Trump and the usual protocol of welcoming his successor to his home at the Naval Observatory.

