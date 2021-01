Category: World Published on Wednesday, 20 January 2021 19:37 Hits: 5

Hungary moved one step closer to being the first EU member to receive Russia's Sputnik V vaccine after its drug regulator gave the green light to the shot on Wednesday (Jan 20), the Index.hu website reported.

