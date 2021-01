Category: World Published on Wednesday, 20 January 2021 16:27 Hits: 2

China has long been under scrutiny for the treatment of its Uyghur population. The outgoing U.S. Secretary of State has now used the word “genocide,” which doesn’t trigger any immediate action but affects how the U.S. will formulate its China policies going forward.

