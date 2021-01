Category: World Published on Wednesday, 20 January 2021 12:35 Hits: 2

After the initial euphoria of Joe Biden's victory over Donald Trump in the 2020 US presidential election, Europeans have since watched American politics descend into anti-democratic violence. A recent survey suggests that it might be a long time before their confidence in the transatlantic relationship can be restored.

