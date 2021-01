Category: World Published on Wednesday, 20 January 2021 14:25 Hits: 2

Throughout America’s history, the bigotry that fueled Donald Trump’s rise to power has never been far from the surface. Trump’s departure is an opportunity for a new beginning, not only in the deeply-wounded United States, but in multiethnic societies everywhere.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/overcoming-trumpism-in-multiethnic-societies-by-jeffrey-d-sachs-2021-01