The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Capitol Police hero Eugene Goodman given promotion, escorts Kamala Harris on Inauguration Day

Category: World Hits: 1

As the nation celebrates America’s historical moment inaugurating the country’s first female vice president, good news keeps rolling in—including the fact that Kamala Harris will be escorted by the Capitol Police officer who heroically diverted a mob of angry Donald Trump supporters away from the Senate chamber during the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

Eugene Goodman, a Black Capitol Police officer acting deputy Senate sergeant-at-arms will escort Harris to the platform outside the Capitol where she will be sworn in.

Goodman was photographed and filmed by HuffPost reporter Igor Bobic, whose footage quickly went viral on Twitter. Americans nationwide applauded Goodman for his quick thinking and selfless bravery that saved congresspeople during the attack on the Capitol earlier this month. 

"I shudder to think what might have happened had it not been for Officer Goodman's fast thinking and commitment to his duty and his country," Rep. Charlie Crist of Florida said in a statement. "While some will remember last Wednesday for the very worst in our country, the patriotism and heroics of Officer Eugene Goodman renew my faith and remind us all what truly makes the United States great."

As a result of his heroic actions, several lawmakers from both sides of the aisle introduced legislation to award Goodman the Congressional Gold Medal, one of the highest civilian awards in the country.

Watch the incredible moment below:

YouTube Video

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2010629

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version