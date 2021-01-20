The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Live coverage: The moments we've all been waiting for, as Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are sworn in

Two different threats—COVID-19 and violent insurrection by supporters of Donald Trump—hang over the proceedings, but this Inauguration Day is nonetheless a uniquely joyful one. An evil has left the White House, history is being made, and the nation has the chance to begin to turn a corner on the pandemic.

At noon, Chief Justice John Roberts administers the oath of office making Joe Biden the 46th president of the United States. Shortly thereafter, Justice Sonia Sotomayor administers the oath of office making Kamala Harris the first woman vice president, the first Black vice president, and the first Asian American vice president. [Edit: Whoops, Harris went first!]

We have been waiting for so long.

Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021 · 6:06:01 PM +00:00 · Barbara Morrill

It's official: President Biden and Vice President have been sworn in. Continuing live coverage can be found here.

Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021 · 3:30:58 PM +00:00 · Laura Clawson

Joe and Jill Biden and Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff have arrived at the Capitol. 

Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021 · 3:33:27 PM +00:00 · Laura Clawson

The officer who led Trump rioters away from the Senate:

And there is Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman, escorting VP-elect @KamalaHarrispic.twitter.com/AHOf3bKCve

Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021 · 4:01:48 PM +00:00 · Barbara Morrill

Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021 · 4:06:00 PM +00:00 · Barbara Morrill

The notable guests have arrived: President Obama, Michelle Obama, Vice President Mike Pence, President George W. Bush, President Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, senate and house leadership, and the Supreme Court Justices, along with the Biden and Harris families. And in less than an hour, our long national nightmare ends. 

Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021 · 4:19:16 PM +00:00 · Barbara Morrill

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are in the house! 

Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021 · 4:22:17 PM +00:00 · Barbara Morrill

These people … 

Here's how QAnon people think the next hour will go: Trump will announce through the Emergency Broadcasting System that The Storm has arrived. Dems will be rounded up and Trump will be declared president. Q supporters have bought CB radios for a blackout.https://t.co/4n8RPXRwU5

Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021 · 4:30:23 PM +00:00 · Jen Hayden

A pause to take in the moment as Joseph R. Biden prepares to take a seat. 

Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021 · 4:32:42 PM +00:00 · Joan McCarter

Good news: 2020 will be over in 30 minutes.

Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021 · 4:41:16 PM +00:00 · Barbara Morrill

Here's Lady Gaga's entire rendition of The Star Spangled Banner pic.twitter.com/O3b6Kkouoi

Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021 · 4:44:45 PM +00:00 · Laura Clawson

Kamala Devi Harris has taken the oath of office as the vice president of the United States of America. Who else is crying?

Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021 · 4:46:35 PM +00:00 · Laura Clawson

WATCH: Vice President Kamala Harris is sworn into office by Justice Sonia Sotomayor. https://t.co/K220VBmgCppic.twitter.com/ZsQjSeZFEw

Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021 · 4:53:20 PM +00:00 · Barbara Morrill

And at 11:48 a.m., @JoeBiden was officially sworn in as the 46th president of the United States. pic.twitter.com/X92i27MMuE

Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021 · 4:54:49 PM +00:00 · Barbara Morrill

Biden begins by saying:

This is America's Day. This is democracy's day. The day of history and hope, of renewal and resolve. Through a crucible for the ages, America has been tested anew and America has risen to the challenge.

Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021 · 5:05:35 PM +00:00 · Barbara Morrill

"We must reject the culture to which facts themselves are manipulated and manufactured" -- Biden pic.twitter.com/0BcTSoWcsB

Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021 · 5:06:18 PM +00:00 · Barbara Morrill

President Biden: "This is democracy's day. A day of history and hope. Of renewal and resolve...Today, we celebrate the triumph, not of a candidate, but of a cause: The cause of democracy. The will of the people has been heard and the will of the people has been heeded." pic.twitter.com/jcYKvPK584

