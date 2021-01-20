Live coverage: Celebration of the Biden-Harris inauguration continues, and the work begins

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 20 January 2021 20:00 Hits: 5

President Joe and Dr. Jill Biden make their way to the freshly deep-cleaned White House at 3 PM ET, walking from 15th Street with an escort in which every branch of the military is represented. At 3:15 PM, the traditional Inauguration Day parade is replaced with a “Parade across America,” hosted by actor Tony Goldwyn.

And both Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are getting right to work—Biden by taking a series of executive actions, and Harris when she swears in three new senators and shifts the balance of power in the Senate.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2010692