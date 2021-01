Category: World Published on Wednesday, 20 January 2021 10:08 Hits: 8

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be sworn in during a ceremony with no public in attendance. Donald Trump is set to leave Washington and skip the event. Follow DW for the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/joe-biden-inauguration-ends-donald-trump-era-live-updates/a-56281969?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf