Category: World Published on Wednesday, 20 January 2021 12:30 Hits: 10

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has gone for a Covid-19 test, soon after Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman was confirmed positive for the disease. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/01/20/zahid-gets-tested-for-covid-19