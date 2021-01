Category: World Published on Wednesday, 20 January 2021 09:16 Hits: 3

Billionaire Jack Ma had not been seen in public since he slammed China's financial regulatory system in a speech at a Shanghai forum in October.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/china-alibaba-founder-jack-ma-appears-for-first-time-since-government-crackdown/a-56282401?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf