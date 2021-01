Category: World Published on Wednesday, 20 January 2021 09:26 Hits: 4

It would be a mistake for Americans to take comfort in the fact that their democratic institutions survived four years of attacks by Donald Trump, culminating in the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol. In fact, most of these institutions have been failing and are in desperate need of repair and reform.

