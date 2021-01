Category: World Published on Wednesday, 20 January 2021 08:26 Hits: 5

The Trump administration has determined that China has committed "genocide and crimes against humanity" by repressing Uighur Muslims in its Xinjiang region, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday, in an embarrassing blow to Beijing just before President-elect Joe Biden takes office. 

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210120-in-parting-shot-trump-administration-accuses-china-of-genocide-against-uighurs