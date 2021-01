Category: World Published on Wednesday, 20 January 2021 05:12 Hits: 5

In his final hours in office as US president, Donald Trump pardoned former adviser Steve Bannon. He was one of the dozens of people to receive a pardon or commutation, including a rap star and former members of Congress.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/donald-trump-pardons-steve-bannon/a-56281583?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf