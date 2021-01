Category: World Published on Wednesday, 20 January 2021 08:22 Hits: 5

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese COVID-19 vaccine developers Sinovac, Sinopharm and Cansino Bio have submitted application to join COVAX, a global schemed backed by the World Health Organization, foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Wednesday. Read full story

