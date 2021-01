Category: World Published on Wednesday, 20 January 2021 08:22 Hits: 5

Social media giants crossed a threshold in banning US President Donald Trump and an array of his supporters – and now face a quandary on defining their efforts to remain politically neutral while promoting democracy and free speech. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/tech/tech-news/2021/01/20/social-media-faces-reckoning-as-trump-ban-forces-reset