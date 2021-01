Category: World Published on Wednesday, 20 January 2021 08:22 Hits: 6

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's Industry Minister Denis Manturov said on Wednesday that foreign manufacturers, with whom Russia has signed deals to produce its Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, are capable of producing around 350 million doses per year. Read full story

