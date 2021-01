Category: World Published on Wednesday, 20 January 2021 05:10 Hits: 3

Billionaire founder of tech giants Alibaba and Ant Group had not been seen since regulators blocked Ant's record IPO.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/economy/2021/1/20/chinas-jack-ma-emerges-for-first-time-since-ant-crackdown