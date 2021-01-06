Trump Asks Pence To Halt Certification of Biden's Victory

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 January 2021 17:06 Hits: 4

Outgoing President Donald Trump tried to convince Vice President Mike Pence to reject the confirmation of Joe Biden's electoral victory in the certification session that Congress held on Wednesday.

"States want to correct their votes, which they now know were based on irregularities and fraud, plus corrupt process never received legislative approval. All Mike Pence has to do is send them back to the States, AND WE WIN. Do it, Mike, this is a time for extreme courage!" Trump tweeted.

Under the laws governing the U.S. electoral process, both houses of Congress must meet this day in a joint session to open and count the certificates of electoral votes corresponding to every state in the country.

The joint session will be chaired by the U.S. Vice President and should validate the results that the Electoral College corroborated on December 14, when it ratified Joe Biden's victory in the November presidential elections.

"If Vice President Mike_Pence comes through for us, we will win the Presidency. Many States want to decertify the mistake they made in certifying incorrect & even fraudulent numbers in a process NOT approved by their State Legislatures (which it must be). Mike can send it back!" Trump said previously.

In this way, the Republican politician confirmed that he would "never" accept his defeat. He and his legal team have also lost all legal actions to challenge the electoral result in states such as Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, or Wisconsin.

The Electoral College ratified that Democratic candidate Joe Biden got 306 votes to be the next President of the United States as of January 20.

