Tuesday, 19 January 2021

Incoming U.S. President Joe Biden has promised an "all-of-government" approach to fight climate change that would require federal agencies from the Defense Department to the Treasury to help the administration achieve its goal of sharply slashing nationwide greenhouse gas emissions.

