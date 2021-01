Category: World Published on Tuesday, 19 January 2021 17:37 Hits: 4

A Ukrainian court has rejected a request by a jailed suspect in the high-profile 2016 killing of journalist Pavel Sheremet to be transferred to house arrest.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/ukraine-denies-house-arrest-to-jailed-suspect-in-2016-journalist-killing/31052847.html