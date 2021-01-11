The UN to Accelerate Political and Military Dialogue in Libya

Category: World Published on Monday, 11 January 2021 18:55 Hits: 4

The United Nations Special Mission for Libya (UNSMIL) will speed up its activity to ensure the ceasefire and promote the formation of a new transitional government and elections in December.

UNSMIL Deputy Head Stephanie Williams will preside over virtual meetings of the Libyan Forum for Political Dialogue (FLDP), an "ad hoc" institution formed by 75 elected officials from all over Libya with whom the UN has been working since October.

On Sunday, they agreed to create proposals to get out of the constitutional labyrinth that hinders the peace process. These suggestions will be discussed and eventually approved during those meetings.

The "Security Working Group" also began efforts to speed up the decisions taken two months ago by the "5+5" military committee.

This is the only institution that brings together both the heads of the UN-Backed Government of National Accord (GNA) and the representatives of Marshal Khalifa Hafter, who leads the Libyan National Army (LNA) and the government established in the country's east.

Among those decisions are the opening of the coastal highway and the departure of the thousands of foreign mercenaries who have taken part in operations promoted by countries such as France, Italy, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia.

The Security Working Group will also continue its efforts to dispatch international observers to monitor the ceasefire.

Libya is a "failed state" in which civil war has prevailed since 2011 when the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) intervened militarily to overthrow Muammar Al-Gaddafi.

