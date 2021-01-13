The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Pence Turns Down Pelosi on 25th Amendment

Category: World Hits: 4

Pence Turns Down Pelosi on 25th Amendment

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday told House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that he wouldn't invoke the 25th Amendment to oust President Donald Trump, shortly before the House was set to vote on a resolution urging him to do so. 

RELATED:
 Trump Calls Looming Impeachment Against Him "Ridiculous"

"I do not believe that such a course of action is in the best interest of our Nation or consistent with our Constitution," Pence said in a letter to House Leader Nancy Pelosi just before a vote in the House of Representatives. Lower House of a resolution demanding to appeal to this unprecedented mechanism in American history.

Pence's negative response guarantees that Democrats will submit to the Lower House on Wednesday the accusation of Trump of "inciting insurrection" in the Capitol's seizure on January 6 by his supporters, in a second historical procedure of "impeachment. "against the Republican president.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Pence-Turns-Down-Pelosi-on-25th-Amendment-20210112-0022.html

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version