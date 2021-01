Category: World Published on Tuesday, 19 January 2021 20:24 Hits: 8

More than 400,000 people have died from Covid-19 in the United States since the pandemic began, according to Johns Hopkins University on Tuesday, the eve of the presidential inauguration of Joe Biden, who has made the fight against the coronavirus a priority of his first term.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210119-us-death-toll-from-covid-19-tops-400-000-on-eve-of-biden-inauguration