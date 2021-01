Category: World Published on Tuesday, 19 January 2021 20:44 Hits: 8

OTTAWA/TORONTO (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc told Canada on Tuesday it will receive no coronavirus vaccines next week, officials said, an unexpected development that promises more pain for provinces already complaining about a shortage of supplies. Read full story

