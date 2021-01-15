US: Joe Biden Announces $1.9 Trillion Economic Stimulus Plan

Category: World Published on Friday, 15 January 2021 22:03 Hits: 4

Biden's program will allocate $416 billion to vaccinate 100 million Americans against COVID-19.

The program, dubbed by Biden as the "U.S. Rescue Plan," will provide $416 billion to vaccinate 100 million Americans in the first 100 days of his term.

The initiative includes doubling the minimum wage to $15 an hour, helping struggling state and local governments, reopening schools safely, and increasing the stimulus package Congress passed last month.

Biden proposed increasing the amount of direct checks to Americans from $600 to $2,000. He said that the unemployed and affected by the crisis would be paid $400 each week.

Direct cash payments.

Extended unemployment.

Rent relief.

Food assistance.

Aid to small businesses.

Keeping essential frontline workers on the job.



Those are the key elements of my American Rescue Plan. January 15, 2021

Addressing the vaccination campaign issue, Joe Biden said the task of immunizing millions of people would require the "most challenging operational efforts" in American history.

In his televised address, Biden made no mention of the outgoing president or his "impeachment" or Capitol Hill's violence last week.

