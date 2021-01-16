Yoweri Museveni Re-Elected for Sixth Term in Uganda

Category: World Published on Saturday, 16 January 2021 17:55 Hits: 4

Uganda's electoral court declared on Saturday President Yoweri Museveni as the winner of the January 14 parliamentary election, securing the continuity of his mandate which started in 1986.

According to the Electoral Commission Museveni won over 58.6 percent of the votes with 5.85 million while the main opponent Bobi Wine collected about 3.48 million votes, representing 34.8 percent.

Wine has refused to accept the results and has called it a "fraud" and encourages people to reject the final report. The Electoral Commission reported that there was a participation of 52 percent.

Yoweri Museveni va camino a ser uno de los mandatarios con más permanencia del mundo. Gobierna desde 1986 Uganda y logró sexto mandato consecutivo. 58,64% votos.



Comicios sin Internet y denuncias de fraude: Bobi Wine rechaza resultados. Como ocurrió en algunos países de África. pic.twitter.com/1vhWx9Kzge January 16, 2021

"Yoweri Museveni is on his way to becoming one of the world's most tenured leaders. He has been governing Uganda since 1986 and won his sixth consecutive term with 58.64% of the votes. Elections without the Internet and allegations of fraud: Bobi Wine rejects the results. As as happened in some African countries." Museveni's party, the National Resistance Movement, has remained in power for 35 years and according to Uganda's constitution, as president, he holds the right to indefinite reelection. Last year the opposition promoted a wave of social unrest ahead of the elections. The African Union and the East African Community sent observers to the election. #FromTheSouth News Bits |

According to the Electoral Commission, President Yoweri leads the presidential elections in Uganda, with 65% of the ballots. Final results are expected next Saturday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/ZAkkSKFYg2 January 16, 2021

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Yoweri-Museveni-Re-Elected-for-Six-Term-in-Uganda-20210116-0004.html