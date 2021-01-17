Death Toll of Indonesia's Earthquake Rises To 73

Category: World Published on Sunday, 17 January 2021 16:59 Hits: 4

The death toll of a 6.2-magnitude earthquake that struck Indonesia's West Sulawesi province has risen to 73, with over 27,000 people taking shelters, the National Disaster Management Agency said on Sunday.

A total of 67 bodies were retrieved in Mamuju city. The rest were in Majene district, the agency's spokesman Raditya Jati said, adding that the jolts forced 27,850 residents to flee home and take shelters in 25 evacuation centers.

The emergency services in three hospitals have been ready to treat the quake victims, the spokesman said.

A worker stands near buried medical equipment after a 6.2-magnitude earthquake hit Mitra Manakarra hospital in Mamuju, West Sulawesi, Indonesia, Jan. 17, 2021. (Photo by Opan/Xinhua)

According to him, the risk assessment on the natural disaster and evacuation of the victims was underway, involving soldiers, police officers, personnel of the search and rescue office, and volunteers.

The government will assist 50 million rupiahs (some 3,554 U.S. dollars) for the rebuilding of a house that is seriously destroyed and 25 million rupiahs (about 1,777 U.S. dollars) for a home with moderate damages as well as 10 million rupiahs (equal to 710 U.S. dollars) for a house with light damages, he said.

The earthquake rocked West Sulawesi early Friday, with an epicenter at 6 km northeast of Majene and a depth of 10 km.

