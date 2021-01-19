The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Trump supporters rally for gun rights in Virginia ahead of Biden swearing-in

Trump supporters rally for gun rights in Virginia ahead of Biden swearing-in Security has been ramped up in state capitals across the United States ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration on Wednesday. In Virginia, just two hours' drive from Washington, DC, protesters and militia members turned out to lobby against gun control, although not in large numbers as the tense countdown to the handover of power continues. Hardline conservatives are vowing to keep making their voices heard – for the next four years.

