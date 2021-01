Category: World Published on Tuesday, 19 January 2021 19:40 Hits: 7

NEW YORK, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- U.S. COVID-19 deaths surpassed 400,000 on Tuesday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/01/20/urgent-us-covid-19-deaths-top-400000----johns-hopkins-university