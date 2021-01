Category: World Published on Tuesday, 19 January 2021 15:26 Hits: 4

MADRID: Spain's government classified Madrid and other regions struck by Storm Filomena last week as disaster zones on Tuesday (Jan 19), a move which will trigger emergency subsidies and other support measures. This came as the Madrid regional government warned rains predicted for Wednesday were ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/spain-madrid-storm-hit-regions-disaster-zone-13994816