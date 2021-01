Category: World Published on Tuesday, 19 January 2021 18:36 Hits: 6

Brazil is battling bureaucracy in China to free up exports of active ingredients for vaccines developed by AstraZeneca and Sinovac Biotech, three people familiar with talks told Reuters, without which an immunization push could soon slow to a trickle.

