Category: World Published on Tuesday, 19 January 2021 19:24 Hits: 7

European Union states should aim to vaccinate at least 70 per centĀ of their adult populations against COVID-19 by the summer, the European Commission recommended on Tuesday (Jan 19).

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/brussels-targets-vaccinating-at-least-70-of-eu-adults-by-summer-13995694