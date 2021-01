Category: World Published on Tuesday, 19 January 2021 19:57 Hits: 7

With still a year left in his term, U.S. Census Bureau director Steven Dillingham has announced his resignation as President-elect Joe Biden takes office. The bureau has been criticized by some as becoming politicized during the Trump administration.

