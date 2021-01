Category: World Published on Tuesday, 19 January 2021 20:21 Hits: 6

Many students in England face difficulties accessing online learning. In response, dozens of businesses and community-led programs around the country are donating old computers and tablets to help to plug the gaps faced by those without them.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Education/2021/0119/In-UK-donated-computers-help-in-fight-against-digital-poverty?icid=rss