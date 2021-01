Category: World Published on Tuesday, 19 January 2021 19:04 Hits: 6

My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell has repeated baseless claims that the US 2020 election was fraudulent and Donald Trump won.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/economy/2021/1/19/bbpillow-talkbrands-cut-ties-with-my-pillow-ceoa-trump-loyalist