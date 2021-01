Category: World Published on Tuesday, 19 January 2021 06:40 Hits: 8

Parler, a social-media website popular with U.S. right-wing groups, has partially returned online with the apparent help of a Russian-based technology company, according to reports on January 18.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/parler-network-russian-support-far-right/31051724.html