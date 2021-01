Category: World Published on Tuesday, 19 January 2021 08:42 Hits: 10

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is likely to agree with regional leaders on Tuesday stricter requirements for working from home among other measures as they try to rein in the coronavirus, leading politicians said.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-germany-set-to-tighten-work-from-home-rules-13993208