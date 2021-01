Category: World Published on Tuesday, 19 January 2021 05:31 Hits: 8

The billionaire daughter of Angola's ex-president was considered the richest woman in Africa. But the Luanda Leaks scandal brought Isabel dos Santos' house of cards crashing down a year ago.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/angola-could-isabel-dos-santos-make-a-comeback/a-56266634?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf