Category: World Published on Tuesday, 19 January 2021 07:03 Hits: 7

GOMBAK: A 26-year-old woman suffered light injuries after she fell onto the awnings of two lower units of her apartment block in Selayang Heights. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/01/19/woman-suffers-light-injuries-after-falls-from-apartment-block-in-selayang