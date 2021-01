Category: World Published on Tuesday, 19 January 2021 07:12 Hits: 7

AMPANG: Three men who allegedly pretended to be policemen have been detained in Taman Melawati here. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/01/19/trio-arrested-for-allegedly-impersonating-policemen-in-taman-melawati