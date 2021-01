Category: World Published on Tuesday, 19 January 2021 07:45 Hits: 9

PETALING JAYA: Umno and other Barisan Nasional MPs will convene virtually soon to discuss whether to agree or reject a call for a special parliamentary session regarding the Emergency proclamation, says Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin. Read full story

