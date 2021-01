Category: World Published on Tuesday, 19 January 2021 05:54 Hits: 7

Australian authorities said mandatory hotel quarantine for people arriving for the Australian Open tennis tournament was essential to stop COVID-19, as the country recorded another day with no new locally acquired cases on Tuesday.

